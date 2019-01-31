Politics

WATCH LIVE | Willie Hofmeyr testifies at NPA inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi

31 January 2019 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry into the NPA's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi on Thursday.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the inquiry has called former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to give evidence.

The inquiry, headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, heard from evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa that they had received Agrizzi’s affidavit lodged at the Zondo Commission into state capture.

In Agrizzi’s testimony to the Zondo Commission, he claimed that Jiba and Mrwebi had received cash payments from Bosasa in exchange of information. He alleged that Jiba received R100,000 and Mrwebi R10,000.

