Watson told me to delete evidence, says former Bosasa IT manager

Former Bosasa IT manager Leon van Tonder told the state capture inquiry on Thursday how he erased incriminating evidence from the company’s server while the Special Investigating Unit was sniffing around in 2008.

Van Tonder said he was acting on the instruction of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

"I was instructed to make sure all the data, documents on the servers and selected employees’ desktops and laptops was deleted," Van Tonder said.