ANC bigwig Mike Mabuyakhulu wants his corruption case struck off roll

The charges relate to allegations that during his tenure as MEC for economic development in the province, he authorised the payment of R28m into various accounts for the festival which never took place, and then received a R300,000 kickback.

He is charged with 15 other individuals and companies, including the former head of his department, Desmond Golding, and representatives of private companies involved in the alleged scam.

Howse said the indictment was not an amended version of the original, but a completely new one.

While the amount remained the same, "completely different" offences had been added and the dates on which the offences were allegedly committed had been changed.

The consequence of this was that further particulars, which had already been supplied by the state (on the original indictment), were worthless.

"These charges date back to 2012, nearly seven years ago. This matter had been under investigation since then and yet no reason has been given for the sudden change."

He said papers for the application would be prepared ahead of the next court appearance on March 4.