Minister Balfour protected officials corrupted by Bosasa, Bloem tells Zondo commission

Bloem also alleged that ANC MP Winnie Ngwenya - who former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi said was on the company's payroll - once approached him to meet Bosasa.

"Winnie Ngwenya came to my office. She said she was sent by people. She said it's the owners of Bosasa, they want to meet with me. I said to her I am not interested. I am doing my work here in this committee. She said to me 'you are playing with your luck, you must see these people'," Bloem said.

Bloem was a vocal critic of the extent of contracts awarded to Bosasa by the correctional services department. He told the commission that he had received death threats as a consequence.

"It was on a Friday; I was with my wife. I received a call. This person was telling me 'we are following you and we are going to finish you'. I said to this caller, 'please come, I’m waiting for you' and this person dropped the phone," Bloem said.

The state capture inquiry will resume on Tuesday next week.