Revealed: The dodgy politicians behind the Bosasa code names
01 February 2019 - 07:00
Unscrupulous Bosasa bosses ran “special projects” for a string of politicians – including current cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane – that included pricey security upgrades to their homes, installing a generator and doing garden cleanup “as a one-off”.
The list of names of politicians and high-profile individuals was presented to the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Thursday, when Richard le Roux, the regional technical co-ordinator of Global Technology Systems (previously Sondolo IT), testified.
