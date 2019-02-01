Politics

Revealed: The dodgy politicians behind the Bosasa code names

01 February 2019 - 07:00 By Amil Umraw
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from Richard le Roux on pricey upgrades to politicians' homes, courtesy of Bosasa.
Image: Alon Skuy

Unscrupulous Bosasa bosses ran “special projects” for a string of politicians – including current cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane – that included pricey security upgrades to their homes, installing a generator and doing garden cleanup “as a one-off”.


The list of names of politicians and high-profile individuals was presented to the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Thursday, when Richard le Roux, the regional technical co-ordinator of Global Technology Systems (previously Sondolo IT), testified.

