State capture: R250m Bosasa contract 'money for doing nothing', says Dennis Bloem

"The only thing Bosasa was doing was giving these inmates a certificate at the end of the year, saying it was for training," he said.

He estimated that Bosasa received about R1bn through various contracts with DCS.

"It was close to a billion or maybe more than a billion rands, these tenders that the department gave to Bosasa at that time. It is only seven prisons that were identified for this catering business. Later on, they rolled it out to other prisons, but not all the prisons … They targeted only the big prisons for this contract," he said.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the inquiry, said if Bloem's allegations were true, DCS may have been paying Bosasa millions for "absolutely nothing".

"If the evidence we have heard is true, it would be very concerning," he said. "I hope the investigators can urgently establish whether, even as we speak, that is still the position in regard to the catering contract. If Bloem’s evidence is true and is corroborated, it may be that some urgent steps need to be taken by the relevant authority," Zondo said.

The commission continues.