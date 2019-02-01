WATCH LIVE | Cope MP Dennis Bloem testifies at state capture inquiry
Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 10am
More explosive testimony is expected as the state capture inquiry resumes on Friday.
On Thursday, the inquiry heard how Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe and Dudu Myeni allegedly received upgrades to their properties from controversial prisons facilities company Bosasa.
The regional technical co-ordinator of Global Technology Systems (GTS), Richard le Roux, delivered explosive testimony detailing how he carried out upgrades to the homes of government officials at the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.
Former Bosasa IT manager Leon van Tonder also testified before the commission on Thursday. He admitted to erasing incriminating evidence from the company’s server, on Watson’s instruction, while the Special Investigating Unit was sniffing around in 2008.
He said the information related to contracts awarded to Bosasa from the Department of Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.