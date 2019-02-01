WATCH LIVE | Cope MP Dennis Bloem testifies at state capture inquiry

More explosive testimony is expected as the state capture inquiry resumes on Friday.

On Thursday, the inquiry heard how Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe and Dudu Myeni allegedly received upgrades to their properties from controversial prisons facilities company Bosasa.

The regional technical co-ordinator of Global Technology Systems (GTS), Richard le Roux, delivered explosive testimony detailing how he carried out upgrades to the homes of government officials at the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.