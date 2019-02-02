Commissions of inquiry offer the ANC a shot at 'redemption': Ramaphosa

The litany of commissions of inquiry currently taking place should be seen as a “moment of redemption” for the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night.

He told guests at the ANC Northern Cape fundraising gala dinner in Kimberley that those involved in malfeasance and corruption “must be man and women enough to stand and be accountable”.

Ramaphosa said these commissions should force people who have done wrong to be accountable to the nation.

“Let us not be too scared. Let us not be too alarmed, as all these things yield information ... It's necessary that we go through this,” Ramaphosa added.

Over the last two weeks, South Africans have witnessed damning revelations that emerged at three separate inquiries headed by the judiciary.

The most prominent is the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Here, the commission has heard shocking revelations of how some politicians and government officials were bribed for contracts by Bosasa.