Corruption must never be allowed to happen again, says Ramaphosa

ANC leaders who have been implicated in the various commissions of inquiry currently ongoing in South Africa must come forward to account for what they may have done.

This was the call by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the ANC manifesto in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters at the Galshewe Stadium in Kimberley, Ramaphosa said the corruption and wrongdoing revealed at the commissions must never happen again.

He said the truth revealed at the inquiries “must set us free”.