Don’t be scared to reproduce, Malema tells party faithful as EFF unveils ambitious election manifesto

"We want the voting age to be reduced to start at 16 years because current laws allow 16-year-olds to give consent for sex and sex is worse than voting," said Malema.

"You cannot say a 16-year-old can take a decision who to sleep with but is [too] young to make a decision on who to vote [for].

"And when 16-year-olds are allowed to vote we know who is going to win because the EFF is the home of young people, not some old age home and that is why 16-year-olds must vote."

Malema said there was a misconception that their promise to double child support grants would encourage uncontrollable reproduction which, according to him, was already happening before child grants were introduced.

“You must reproduce and be like us the Malemas. We are reproducing at my house and I see the youngest one can already walk. As soon as he starts running, I'm adding another one. Don't be scared to reproduce because of poverty. Children will eat what you eat and we must remain the majority ahead of the boers because this is our land," said Malema.

Malema also said the current minimum wage of R3,500 was not enough, saying the EFF would raise this to R4,500 while numerous sectors would have sector-based minimum wages such as R7,500 for security guards and R12,500 for mine workers.