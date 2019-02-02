Politics

Don’t be scared to reproduce, Malema tells party faithful as EFF unveils ambitious election manifesto

02 February 2019 - 17:53 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
EFF leader Julius Malema arriving at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Saturday to unveil his party's election manifesto.
EFF leader Julius Malema arriving at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Saturday to unveil his party's election manifesto.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday delivered an ambitious election manifesto for his party with bold promises on the economy and social services.

Addressing a red sea of party faithful that were gathered at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve north of Pretoria, Malema told his supporters that the EFF would go ahead with land expropriation without compensation.

Furthermore, summarising from the party's 166-page manifesto document, Malema said the EFF would end social ills such as the drug scourge, teenage pregnancy and crimes.

EFF promises free education, higher social grants and 50% of land owned by women and youth

Under an EFF government, 50% of the land would be owned by the youth and women while at least half of the country’s mineral resources would benefit ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Should the EFF win the upcoming elections, he said, social grants would be doubled, education would be free for all while access to primary public healthcare would be expanded on a large scale.

In a South Africa governed by the EFF, Malema said personal income tax and VAT would be reduced while tax for big business would go up.

As for the country's constitution, Malema announced that an EFF government would make several changes including allowing 16-year-olds to vote.

EFF supporters gather at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve for the unveiling of the party's election manifesto.
EFF supporters gather at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve for the unveiling of the party's election manifesto.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

"We want the voting age to be reduced to start at 16 years because current laws allow 16-year-olds to give consent for sex and sex is worse than voting," said Malema.

"You cannot say a 16-year-old can take a decision who to sleep with but is [too] young to make a decision on who to vote [for].

"And when 16-year-olds are allowed to vote we know who is going to win because the EFF is the home of young people, not some old age home and that is why 16-year-olds must vote."

Malema said there was a misconception that their promise to double child support grants would encourage uncontrollable reproduction which, according to him, was already happening before child grants were introduced.

“You must reproduce and be like us the Malemas. We are reproducing at my house and I see the youngest one can already walk. As soon as he starts running, I'm adding another one. Don't be scared to reproduce because of poverty. Children will eat what you eat and we must remain the majority ahead of the boers because this is our land," said Malema.

Malema also said the current minimum wage of R3,500 was not enough, saying the EFF would raise this to R4,500 while numerous sectors would have sector-based minimum wages such as R7,500 for security guards and R12,500 for mine workers.

MORE

Soshanguve a sea of red ahead of EFF manifesto launch

The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria are red, with EFF supporters with the Giant Stadium, where the EFF is hosting its manifesto ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Malema hops on Bosasa bandwagon to hoist EFF virtue flag

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken advantage of the skeletons tumbling out of the Bosasa closet by labelling the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
9 days ago

'We will treat Ramaphosa the same way we treated Zuma': Malema on Bosasa, Sona and Zimbabwe

Four quotes from Julius Malema's address at an EFF press conference.
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Don’t be scared to reproduce, Malema tells party faithful as EFF unveils ... Politics
  2. IN PICTURES | EFF supporters come in their numbers at manifesto launch Politics
  3. EFF promises free education, higher social grants and 50% of land owned by ... Politics
  4. Corruption must never be allowed to happen again, says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Cosatu urges Mboweni to ‘move with speed’ and appoint new PIC board Politics

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
X