Politics

IN PICTURES | EFF supporters come in their numbers at manifesto launch

02 February 2019 - 17:36 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria were red with EFF supporters, at the Giant Stadium, where the EFF hosted its manifesto rally on Saturday.

By 10am half the stadium was painted in red with buses trickling in ahead of the arrival of the party's leader, Julius Malema, who is set to delivered the manifesto.

In typical rally spirit, struggle songs dominated activities while EFF flags and placards bearing the face of the party leader were hoisted high by party faithfuls.

