Less talk, more action, man: Mzansi's message to newsmaker of the year Ramaphosa
He might be the National Press Club’s newsmaker of 2018, but the Twitterverse wants more from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Hundreds of people demanded action against the corrupt after Ramaphosa thanked the press club by saying: “We are cleansing the country and getting ready for the next mission.
"Beyond what we are going through now, we will emerge much stronger and much more determined. The current processes are taking us through a catharsis, that will lead us to redemption. Let us not be too alarmed.”
The predominant theme among the replies was action, specifically prosecutions, prsison sentences, and a purging of senior ANC politicians guilty of corruption.
When are you arresting all those implicated in looting state funds? When will government officials be held accountable Mr Ramaphosa? We are tired of reading these poems of your about cleansing the country. When are you taking action?— Seba (@Sebi_Xo) February 2, 2019
I want to believe you. But we need the corrupt behind bars, especially those whose salaries are paid from our taxes. We need action. And soon. Till then it is impossible to believe because it’s only words and we’ve heard lots of those. Give us reason to believe. Pls.— LydiaScholtz (@LydiaScholtz) February 1, 2019
Talk, talk but no action at all. From corruption to Marikana no action. Why? Because if proper action is done Luthuli house will have to be turned into a new prison. Some stains are too deep to remove, rather burn the use to be beautiful linen.— Chris (@bomberspirit) February 2, 2019
Cleansing is NOT listening to wistle blowers, but ACTING on the accusations and consequently prosecuting the bribe takers, 15 years prison time and refunding and impounding their ill gotten gains. THAT is cleansing ! Surprise us, don't only grandstand mr President.— Rick (@rickcpt1) February 2, 2019
Mr President the reality is that the alarm bells are ringing very, very loud and they are now unbearable, please act.— Dumisani T Ntuli (@Dumsasa15) February 2, 2019
Mr President, perpetual talking of cleaning with no arrests made will hurt your reputation and campaign. Soon that narrative will be boring to listen to, please Mr Pres..., make one example, especially the ones looting PIC.— Power (@CadreReal) February 2, 2019
"Cleansing the country" when you still fail to clean your own cabinet? Who in their right minds would vote for the party that have leaders like Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini etc. Mr President take us serious toe 👏— Richard Mgabhi (@RichardManMgabh) February 2, 2019