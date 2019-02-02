Politics

Soshanguve a sea of red ahead of EFF manifesto launch

02 February 2019 - 11:04 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
A sea of red beret supporters at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane where the EFF will launch its 2019 election manifesto on February 2 2019
A sea of red beret supporters at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane where the EFF will launch its 2019 election manifesto on February 2 2019
Image: Via Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria are red with EFF supporters, with the Giant Stadium, where the EFF is hosting its manifesto rally on Saturday, being the focal point.

By 10am half the stadium was painted in red with buses trickling in ahead of the arrival of the party's leader, Julius Malema, who is set to deliver the manifesto.

In typical rally spirit, struggle songs are dominating activities while EFF flags and placards bearing the face of the party leader are being hoisted high by party faithfuls.

The mood is festive, a dominant feature being red t-shirts with "our land and jobs now" emblazoned on the back.

This statement, it would appear, will be the theme for the party’s election strategy leading up to the upcoming general elections.

The crowd at the Giant stadium is made up predominantly of youth, who happen to make up most of the unemployed majority with the country's youth unemployment rate currently standing at 54%.

The party leadership efforts of cross-crossing the length and breath of the City of Tshwane this week, mobilising and preaching the EFF gospel, appears to have paid off, with expectations that the venue will be filled to capacity by midday, according to EFF deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

MORE

WATCH LIVE | EFF launches election manifesto in Tshwane

The EFF is launching its election manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Saturday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Political parties heat up their campaigns ahead of elections

With just a few months until the 2019 general elections, political parties are working hard to ensure they get votes.
Politics
1 day ago

T-shirts for now, promised land later says EFF's Floyd Shivambu

If EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is to be believed, the people of Atteridgeville in Tshwane will live in a land resembling that of the biblical ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cosatu urges Mboweni to ‘move with speed’ and appoint new PIC board Politics
  2. Less talk, more action, man: Mzansi's message to newsmaker of the year Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Soshanguve a sea of red ahead of EFF manifesto launch Politics
  4. Commissions of inquiry offer the ANC a shot at 'redemption': Ramaphosa Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | EFF launches election manifesto in Tshwane Politics

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
X