Our cops need greater protection: Parliament

Parliament has called for greater protection of police officers after a fatal shootout with a suspected cash heist gang in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Two police officers were killed and another injured when they confronted the gang on the Hlabisa road near Nongoma. Seven gang members were killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Chairman of parliament's police portfolio commission Francois Beukman said: “The SAPS lost highly-trained members who were at the forefront in the fight against violent crime. It is a big loss to our nation. Their deaths is a huge loss to SAPS, the specialised units and their respective families.

"The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the next-of-kin and families of the fallen police members. They paid the highest price to ensure that ordinary South Africans do not become the victims of brazen criminality."