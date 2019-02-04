A stadium of red: The EFF manifesto launch in 7 snaps
04 February 2019 - 10:04
It was an eventful weekend for the EFF, as the party launched its election manifesto on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Scores of supporters made their way to Giant Stadium, wearing their EFF regalia. EFF president Julius Malema promised the crowd that, should his party be elected, education would be free and the current national minimum wage of R3,500 would be increased.
Malema said his party was aware of social ills like drugs and gangsterism, and promised that his party would eradicate those problems. Here are some snaps from the Red Sea that hit Tshwane for the launch of the manifesto.