A stadium of red: The EFF manifesto launch in 7 snaps

04 February 2019 - 10:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF president Julius Malema addresses the crowd at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve.
Image: instagram/ @effsouthafrica

It was an eventful weekend for the EFF,  as the party launched its election manifesto on Saturday, 2 February 2019.

Scores of supporters made their way to Giant Stadium, wearing their EFF regalia. EFF president Julius Malema promised the crowd that, should his party be elected, education would be free and the current national minimum wage of R3,500 would be increased.

Malema said his party was aware of social ills like drugs and gangsterism, and promised that his party would eradicate those problems. Here are some snaps from the Red Sea that hit Tshwane for the launch of the manifesto. 

Supporters at the start of the manifesto launch

Image: Instagram/ @effsouthafrica

Entering Giant Stadium

Image: Instagram/ @effsouthafrica

The leadership arriving

Image: Instagram/ @effsouthafrica

Scenes from inside the stadium

Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Image: Instagram/ @effsouthafrica
Image: Instagram/@effsouthafrica
Image: instagram/@effsouthafrica

