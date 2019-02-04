ANC branch secretary sentenced to 12 months in prison for assaulting woman

ANC Johannesburg branch secretary Thabang Setona has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for assaulting a woman during a march at the party's headquarters early last year.

Matona was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been sentenced to direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.

He was captured, both on video and in photos, kicking 52-year-old Olivia Makete during a Black First Land First (BLF) march to Luthuli House in February last year.