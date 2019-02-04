Politics

ANC branch secretary sentenced to 12 months in prison for assaulting woman

04 February 2019 - 15:26 By Kgothatso Madisa
Thabang Setona was photographed kicking Olivia Makete during a BLF march to Luthuli House.
Thabang Setona was photographed kicking Olivia Makete during a BLF march to Luthuli House.
Image: ALON SKUY

ANC Johannesburg branch secretary Thabang Setona has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for assaulting a woman during a march at the party's headquarters early last year.

Matona was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been sentenced to direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.

He was captured, both on video and in photos, kicking 52-year-old Olivia Makete during a Black First Land First (BLF) march to Luthuli House in February last year.

Setona and other ANC officials attacked Makete, who was not part of the march but was in the CBD to register a complaint about lack of electricity and water in a newly formed informal settlement in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

She suffered several injuries and struggled to walk after being kicked in the rib cage area and hit with a stick.

The police have confirmed that Setona, 36, will spend a year in prison.

"[The] good conviction is the result of diligent work done by an investigating officer. We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime. No person has a right to assault another person," read a statement from the Johannesburg Central police station.

- SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Beating left me unable to walk‚ says Luthuli House assault victim

Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members “defending” Luthuli House.
News
1 year ago

'What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me'

Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy has described the shock he felt when he saw a woman being slapped to the ground and kicked during protests ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ANC slams 'interference by imperialist forces' over corruption warning Politics
  2. ANC branch secretary sentenced to 12 months in prison for assaulting woman Politics
  3. Manyi says politics is no reason to deny him a free-to-air TV licence Politics
  4. Gwede Mantashe avoids burning issues as he opens mining conference Business
  5. Malema, Shivambu ask for high court trial in Gordhan 'hate speech' matter Politics

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X