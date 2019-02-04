ANC slams 'interference by imperialist forces' over corruption warning
The ANC has taken aim at foreign "imperialist forces" in a strongly worded statement which condemns the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland for expressing concern over corruption in South Africa.
The statement, released on Monday, comes in response to reports by the Sunday Times that President Cyril Ramaphosa was warned by the five world powers to take a "clear, unqualified and manifest political commitment to the rule of law".
"The ANC has noted with deep concern the interference by the Western imperialist forces like the USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland into the affairs of South Africa. South Africa is a sovereign state and has always respected the laws of these imperialist countries," the party said.
"The ANC condemns this dramatic holier-than-thou stance of these former colonisers and we would not like to relate to them on the history of master-slave relations."
The five countries, which reportedly account for 75% of foreign direct investment in SA, also expressed concerns about "obstacles" to foreign investment. The governments of these countries wrote to the presidency through their missions in Pretoria.
"We do not appreciate a threatening and bullying tone. These countries decided to communicate directly with the president of our country via their embassies, an act that can be deemed as undermining and dismissive of diplomatic practices. They leaked their letters to the media, suggesting they had less than honourable intentions," the ANC said.
"This unwarranted act by these five countries is viewed dimly, as an act to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections ... The ANC wants to be clearly understood that we will not be fooled into swapping one attempt of state capture and corruption for another! This is how we view the interference of these five countries, as just another form of state capture.
"The ANC shall not allow South Africa’s constitution and sovereignty to be undermined by these latter day colonialists."
Noting its "disappointment" at the weekend, the department of international relations and co-operation said the dispatching of the memorandum to the office of the presidency was "a departure from established diplomatic practice".