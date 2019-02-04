Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ex-Hawks boss Johan Booysen to tear into Nomgcobo Jiba at NPA inquiry

04 February 2019 - 10:20 By AMIL UMRAW and TimesLIVE

Nomgcobo Jiba's questionable prosecutorial decisions will come back to haunt her when former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen takes the stand at the Mokgoro inquiry on Monday.

The Sunday Times understands that Booysen's testimony paints a scathing picture of the now-suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), whose fitness to hold office is being probed by former constitutional court justice Yvonne Mokgoro and her panel.

Jiba has also been named at the Zondo commission as one of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials who allegedly received bribes from Bosasa.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claims the bribes were made to protect Bosasa bosses from prosecution.

Booysen's testimony about Jiba's decision to institute charges of racketeering against him, a move that ended his three-decade career, may be what seals Jiba's fate at the NPA.

Sources close to the commission said that in his affidavit, Booysen maps out a timeline of litigation since Jiba, in 2012, acted on allegations that he and his team ran a criminal enterprise referred to as the "Cato Manor death squad".

