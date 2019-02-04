Politics

You were part of those 'nine wasted years', IFP tells Ramaphosa

04 February 2019 - 19:58 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
In a scathing open letter, IFP national spokesman and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it "baffles the mind" for Ramaphosa to lay the blame at the door of former president Jacob Zuma's nine years in the Union Buildings when he has previously defended him
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The IFP has joined the "nine wasted years" chorus, slamming President Cyril Ramaphosa for being "opportunistic" in distancing himself from a mess they say he aided.

"You served in the Zuma ANC NEC. Not a word came from you. Instead, those who challenged Mr Zuma, namely Julius Malema and co, were expelled from the ANC under the auspices of the disciplinary processes that you chaired," wrote Hlengwa.

