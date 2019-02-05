Ramaphosa and Mboweni should take blame for 'wasted' years: Holomisa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni for referring to the Zuma administration as "nine wasted years".

He believes that as senior leaders of the ANC at the time, they should also take the blame.

“Instead of owning up and showing respect for the nation, the governing party, led by its president and finance minister, further insult the nation and solely place the blame for South Africa’s mess squarely in the Zuma court, when in fact they were there as leaders of their party," said Holomisa.

“They attempt to hide behind any of their own goals by attributing it to the legacy of their former leader.”