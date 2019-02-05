WATCH LIVE | Brace for bombshells: new witnesses take stand at state capture inquiry

More explosive testimony is expected to be heard at the state capture inquiry as two new witnesses take the stand on Tuesday.

The last two weeks have seen bombshell testimonies by former Bosasa employees Angelo Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder and Frans Vorster. The commission heard that the company allegedly paid bribes to politicians and officials in order to receive business from the government and to be protected from prosecution.

Allegations at the Zondo commission of inquiry detailed how Bosasa paid millions in bribes for contracts, extensions of contracts and for protection against prosecution. Those named included former president Jacob Zuma and suspended senior National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that correctional services national commissioner Arthur Fraser had written to Bosasa, asking company executives to give reasons why the company should be allowed to continue doing business with the government. Fraser is also said to have written to the director-general of the Treasury, informing him of his intention to blacklist Bosasa.

Pressure is also mounting on the state, including law enforcement agencies, to act on revelations from the commission. The new national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, has said she plans to set up a specialised multidisciplinary team to prosecute people suspected of being involved in state capture.

It is unclear at this stage who will take the stand on Tuesday.