Mabuza to lead 'rapid response team' to resolve tensions in North West ANC

"If we are to achieve unity, it can't be through court judgments - but we must respect that we are a subject of the constitution. We must use court judgments as part of fostering unity," he said, adding that nobody in the North West should feel like a winner or a loser.

Kodwa said the ANC would appeal Wednesday's ruling by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, who declared the 2018 decision by the party's NEC to disband the North West leadership unlawful.

He said the appeal was required to protect the power of the ANC and ensure that the NEC remained its highest decision-making body.

"ANC as an NGO is governed by its own constitution ... ANC members commit themselves to an oath of membership and its constitution confirms the authority of organisational structures such as the NEC," said Kodwa.

"It also says somewhere that the NEC is the highest decision making body between conferences. That's why we say we want to appeal the judgment in its full context."