Parliament welcomes high-profile arrests as Agrizzi arrives at court

Parliament on Wednesday welcomed the arrests of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi and several other high-profile company and government officials linked to the awarding of dodgy tenders.

The high-profile suspects have been linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Former top prison bosses and Agrizzi are among those the Hawks have linked to the alleged corruption. They were set to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court later on Wednesday.