Threats and dodgy money deals - more allegations on state capture

Gregory Lawrence

Lawrence was involved in the export of food and alcohol to countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC). He detailed how he got into business with Equal Trade's Gregg Lacon-Allin in 2004.



He alleged that almost 60% of their transactions with SADC traders were in cash. Lawrence alleged that in 2012 Lacon-Allin told him that instead of depositing the cash, it would be given to Bosasa at their offices in the west of Johannesburg.

According to Lawrence, it was agreed that Bosasa would pay him back via electronic funds transfer (EFT). Lawrence also alleged that the company paid Lacon-Allin a commission on the cash.

Lawrence took two videos on his cellphone in which boxes with bundles of cash were seen being handed over to a Bosasa staff member at the company’s premises.