WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office resumes

More witnesses are expected to take the stand as the Mokgoro commission resumes on Wednesday.

The commission is investigating whether or not suspended National Prosecuting Authority senior advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office.

Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse returned to the inquiry on Tuesday to complete being cross-examined. Roelofse insisted that Mrwebi’s interference in the case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli was an attempt to derail the prosecution.

On Monday, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen told the Mokgoro commission that he was charged with racketeering because he got in the way of the business interests of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward.