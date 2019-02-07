BLF's astonishing demand: Cyril Ramaphosa must apologise to Bushiri

As the country geared up for the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening, Black First Land First (BLF) made a rather unprecedented demand.

"We want Cyril Ramaphosa [at Sona] to apologise to the Major 1 for the harassment that has gone on here. It is Cyril Ramaphosa's responsibility to apologise and to say he is not supporting xenophobia and does not support the harassment of black people," said the movement's leader Andile Mngxitama.

He made the remarks at the Pretoria's Specialised Commercial Court after the self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his "prophetess" wife Mary were granted bail of R100,000 each.

The two were arrested by the Hawks and spent days in custody. Mngxitama claimed they were harassed because Bushiri was a "successful black man of God".

"There was no reason at all to keep him in jail, the Major 1 is no stranger to South Africa. This man of God has been in this country, they were just harassing him," he asserted.