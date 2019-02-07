Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa announces 'Scorpion' unit to investigate state capture

07 February 2019 - 20:35 By Qaanitah Hunter
Advocate Shamila Batohi shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Building after she was revealed as the new National Director of Public Prosecution on December 4 2018.
Advocate Shamila Batohi shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Building after she was revealed as the new National Director of Public Prosecution on December 4 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will set up a special unit to deal with state capture prosecutions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Addressing a joint sitting of the national assembly, Ramaphosa said he had agreed with the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, to set up an investigating directorate to deal with serious corruption and associated offences.

It will exclusively focus on investigating and prosecuting revelations made at the state capture commission and other related inquiries currently under way.

“In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries,” Ramaphosa said.

The directorate in the NPA, insiders say, will take the form similar to the now disbanded Scorpions unit.

Ramaphosa said it would identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.

“The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP,” he said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On her first day in office last week, Batohi said she would immediately set up a specialised team to tackle state capture.

When the president mentioned her on the beginning of his address, he added, “watch this space”.

Ramaphosa emphasised that revelations at the different commissions of inquiries should be followed by swift prosecutions.

“The action we take now to end corruption and hold those responsible to account will determine the pace and trajectory of the radical social and economic transformation we seek,” he said.

He said the revelations at the Zondo commission of inquiry were “deeply disturbing”.

“They reveal a breadth and depth of criminal wrongdoing that challenges the very foundation of our democratic state,” Ramaphosa added.

He said while the various commissions will make findings, the criminal justice system must take action.

Threats and dodgy money deals - more allegations on state capture

The Zondo commission has heard testimony about threatnening phone calls and cash distributions.
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo inquiry hears how Bosasa 'bag man' distributed the bribery millions

The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday how one man provided controversial prison facilities company Bosasa with millions in cash that was ...
Politics
2 days ago

Gavin Watson, in his BMW: 'Let them rant and rave as much as they want'

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson – implicated in wide-scale graft at the state capture inquiry – remains unperturbed by mounting evidence that he paid off ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sona promised more than government can deliver, say opposition parties Politics
  2. Who wore it best: Nomzamo Mbatha vs ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu Fashion & Beauty
  3. Public schools to go digital within six years: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  4. IN FULL | Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa announces election date in May Politics

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
X