IN PICTURES | Who wore it best? All the glitz and glam from the #Sona2019 red carpet
Ministers, members of parliament, and guests strutted their stuff on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
Who wore it best? You decide:
#SONA19 Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is looking fabulous in navy. pic.twitter.com/eHvEikrjDK— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 Arts and culture minister Nathi Mtethwa and his wife have arrived. pic.twitter.com/hgFLkONda8— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 Minister Bathabile Dlamini has arrived in a fully beaded gown. pic.twitter.com/TkrhW1GOWZ— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
Deputy Minister of @DoTransport Ms Cindy Tshikunga #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/ywBeW2Vz6S— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 @SAPoliceService Minister Bheki Cele is here pic.twitter.com/OW6ZJnOw0x— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
Deputy Chief Whip of the Majority Party Ms Doris Dlakude #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/GG094VazVw— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
House Chairperson Ms Thoko Didiza #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/0MuE0U7RYy— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
Deputy Minister of @DWS_RSA Ms Pamela Tshwete #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/6zyFkEFI18— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 @TumiMolekane adds a bit of swagger to the SONA red carpet pic.twitter.com/dVULE6GLoL— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
#SONA19 clearly navy is a trend this year. The minister of sport and recreation Thoko Xasa is looking great. pic.twitter.com/46ohbY5U0P— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
COPE leader & MP Mosiuoa Lekota has arrived on the red carpet and is ready for #SONA #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/sRVikcqOTi— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
Ms Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana MP #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/B2yfI42C03— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
ANC DSG Jessie Duarte expects a “great speech focusing on the economy, unity & nation-building”.#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/IoHh2mvuZA— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 7, 2019