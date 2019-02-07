Politics

IN PICTURES | Who wore it best? All the glitz and glam from the #Sona2019 red carpet

07 February 2019 - 17:00 By TimesLIVE
DA MP Phumzile van Damme's short dress helped her to stay cool amid the soaring Cape Town heat ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Ministers, members of parliament, and guests strutted their stuff on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

Who wore it best? You decide:

ANC MP Omie Singh with his wife Popsi ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA leader Mmusi Maimane with his wife Natalie ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

ANC MP Peace Mabe said her outfit for the state of the nation address was designed by Nosipo Daniels from Langa, in Cape Town. Pictured outside parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MP Terri Stander took the plunge in a yellow gown with a train for the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu in the party's usual parliamentary attire ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and his wife Lydia said they chose the colours to brighten the atmosphere at the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and his wife Thembi ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Carol Bouwer and a friend ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Patricia de Lille ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Angel Khanyile dressed in blue to match the colour of her party, the DA, ahead of the state of the nation address in parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MP Natasha Mazzone's toenails matched the magenta trim on her pink off-the-shoulder dress as she heads to the state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

