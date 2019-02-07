Politics

WATCH | Parliament's most memorable moments

07 February 2019 - 06:26 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation Address starts at 7pm on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is expected to speak about his $100bn investment drive and how to make those involved in state capture account for their crimes.

It’s Ramaphosa’s second Sona and in the lead up, we go back into the parly archives to find memorable moments from recent times.

Some made us laugh, others left us shocked and a few sent us straight to sleep!

PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly: The political future of SA in 2019

With the state of the nation address looming, Sunday Times political reporters discuss their outlooks for 2019 and the country's future
