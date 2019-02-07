WATCH | Parliament's most memorable moments

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation Address starts at 7pm on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is expected to speak about his $100bn investment drive and how to make those involved in state capture account for their crimes.

It’s Ramaphosa’s second Sona and in the lead up, we go back into the parly archives to find memorable moments from recent times.

Some made us laugh, others left us shocked and a few sent us straight to sleep!