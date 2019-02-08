Politics

Five essential Sona revelations you need to know about

08 February 2019 - 10:42 By Odwa Mjo
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second state of the nation address on February 7 2019.
Image: TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa's much anticipated state of the nation address (Sona) included  many promises and commitments from the government as the country awaits the 2019 national elections.

From fixing state-owned enterprises, clamping down on corruption, improving education and the national elections, here five essentials from Sona. 

Eskom division

Fixing the troubled SOE has been on Ramaphosa's agenda since he took office. At Sona, Ramaphosa confirmed that Eskom would be split into three entities made up of generation, transmission and distribution.

Politics
'Scorpion' unit 

Ramaphosa announced that the National Prosecuting Authority will set up a "Scorpion" unit that will investigate state capture prosecutions. The unit will focus on investigations and prosecutions relating to the Zondo commission and other ongoing inquiries.

Politics
Election day

Ramaphosa announced that SA will hold its national elections on Wednesday May 8.

"South Africans will go to the polls for the sixth time in our democracy to vote for national and provincial governments. This is an opportunity for our people to exercise their hard-won right to determine the direction of this country," Ramaphosa said.

Politics
Public schools going digital

Ramaphosa said the department of basic education would provide learners with digital workbooks and tablet devices as the government plans to bring digital education into public schools over the next six years.

Politics
Intelligence services  

Business Day reported that Ramaphosa announced the re-establishment of the national security council, which he will chair.

Ramaphosa said he would revive two intelligence services - one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign intelligence.

Politics
Politics
