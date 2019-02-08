LISTEN | The political podcast that's a must on your playlist

As South Africans prepare to head to the polls on May 8 for the general elections, politicians, community members and even friends will be canvassing for votes and attempting to gain influence and favour.

Analysing convoluted speeches, deciphering 200-page manifestos and navigating the myriad covenants is daunting. And then there are the big promises and being disarmed by that bloody political charm ...

Fear not.

The Sunday Times Politics Weekly brings together top investigative reporters, including Qaanitah Hunter, Aphiwe de Klerk and Amil Umraw (with an occasional appearance by Ranjeni Munusamy), to sift through the rhetoric.

"These journalists unpack the top stories of the week to explain issues for the listener in a way that is easily accessible, informal and consumable ... on the go," said head of multimedia for Tiso Blackstar Group Scott Peter Smith.

The podcast is about 25-30 minutes and is updated every Thursday at 9am, bar, say, big events such as cabinet reshuffles.

So, what’s on the menu and does it taste good?

"We dived into the alleged plot by former president Jacob Zuma to have Cyril Ramaphosa ousted after details of the Durban hotel meeting surfaced. Even the antics of former minister Malusi Gigaba’s so-called sex video is not too small an issue to discuss on the podcast," said Smith.

Hungry? Click here and get educated.