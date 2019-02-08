Politics

PODCAST | Picking apart Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

08 February 2019 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament in Cape Town on February 7 2019.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa's much anticipated state of the nation address (Sona)  on Thursday included many promises and commitments from the government as the country awaits the 2019 national elections.

We pull out some of the most pressing issues such as Ramaphosa's report card over the past year, proposed changes to Eskom, the rolling out of new land policies and just what we can expect out of the state capture commission.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda provides the analysis.

Listen to the full speech here.

