Politics

Right-wing groups wanted to kill Julius Malema during Sona, claims EFF

MP who slapped policeman was 'acting in self-defence'

08 February 2019 - 13:02 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Julius Malema is the target of a right-wing plot involving parliament's security personnel, claims the EFF. And its MP Marshall Dlamini was acting in self-defence when he slapped a policeman, claims the party.
Julius Malema is the target of a right-wing plot involving parliament's security personnel, claims the EFF. And its MP Marshall Dlamini was acting in self-defence when he slapped a policeman, claims the party.
Image: Alaister Russell

The EFF claims there were plans to assassinate their leader, Julius Malema, during the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday night. And its MP, Marshall Dlamini, was acting in self-defence when he slapped a policeman, says the party.

In a statement on Friday, the party said the plan was pushed by right-wing groups who are in cohorts with the parliamentary security service (PSS) affectionately known as the "white shirts". 

The party alleged that right-wing groups infiltrated the PSS and thus planned to "execute" their plan to take out Malema during Sona.

"The security threat implicates elite members of the police, who are in collaboration with right-wing groups to take the life of the CIC (commander in chief), in an attempt to undermine the advances on the expropriation of land without compensation discourse, that will soon be law," reads the EFF statement.

"The hope was that the EFF caucus would be kicked out of the house, using the parliamentary security (white shirts). The anticipated evil acts would then be carried out during this moment of chaos."

WATCH | EFF MP slaps man in Sona scuffle

A video has emerged of an EFF MP slapping a man in a suit during an altercation after the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Friday.
Politics
2 hours ago

The EFF added that the video of an EFF MP and the party's head of the "Defenders of the Revolution (DOR)" Marshall Dlamini slapping a security official on Thursday night — which has gone viral — was in self-defence. EFF MPs believed that "this was the moment" — after they were stopped by the white shirts — that the assassination plan was going to be carried out. 

"The event of a white security man in black and white being pushed and klapped in the face, followed him violently pulling the CIC Malema, from passing through the corridor doors of the National Assembly," said the EFF.

"We must put it on record that according to the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Members of Parliament Act, no one is allowed to obstruct MPs in the precinct of parliament from going anywhere to do their work. It is illegal and those who do security in the precinct should be well aware of these provisions."

MORE

Sona promised more than government can deliver, say opposition parties

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) largely dealt with the issues facing SA, but it promised more than government can ...
Politics
16 hours ago

WATCH | 'Watch this space': 6 memorable moments from #Sona2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night had its fair share of memorable moments.
Politics
8 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

Threats that the State of the Nation Address would be disrupted turned out to be empty, as President Cyril Ramaphosa charmed the opposition ...
Politics
18 hours ago

What do Cyril Ramaphosa and Shepherd Bushiri have in common?

Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), was the most searched individual on Google SA this week, as church ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Picking apart Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona Politics
  2. Right-wing groups wanted to kill Julius Malema during Sona, claims EFF Politics
  3. WATCH | EFF MP slaps man in Sona scuffle Politics
  4. Five essential Sona revelations you need to know about Politics
  5. WATCH | A band and Scorpions reloaded: The only Sona 2019 videos that matter Politics

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019

Related articles

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Malema plot: 'We are threatened every day' Politics
  2. EFF claims assassination plot targeting Julius Malema Politics
  3. Police commissioner to investigate Malema assassination plot Politics
X