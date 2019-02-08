WATCH | 'Watch this space': 6 memorable moments from #Sona2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night had its fair share of memorable moments.

We look back at some the heavier – and lighter moments – that highlighted the president’s second Sona speech.

1. The red carpet

As always, the Sona red carpet was a smorgasbord of stunning designs and epic failures. While some revelled in their “unique” designs, other politicians were caught flaunting very familiar looks.