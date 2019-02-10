Politics

De Lille nominated as Good’s premier candidate for Western Cape

10 February 2019 - 16:38 By TimesLIVE
Leader of the Good movement Patricia de LIlle has been nominated as the party's premier candidate for the Western Cape.
Image: City of Cape Town

Leader of the newly-formed Good party Patricia de Lille has been nominated as the party’s premier candidate for the Western Cape in the upcoming general elections.

 Good secretary-general Brett Herron said De Lille was the Western Cape provincial coordinating committee’s sole and unanimous choice as candidate for premier of the province.   

 Describing De Lille as having served her country with distinction and one of the country’s most experienced politicians, Herron said she offered residents of the Western Cape "the opportunity to elect a premier with the leadership, experience, passion and energy to unite our province, grow its economy, and care for our most vulnerable".

 A former Western Cape MEC for social development, De Lille served as mayor of Cape Town from 2011 until last year when she resigned after a protracted legal battle with the Democratic Alliance.

On December 2 2018 she established the Good movement of which she is the leader.   

