KwaBhaca residents: 'We are ready for Cyril Ramaphosa'
The ANC launched its second provincial manifesto in their Alfred Nzo region at Badibanise stadium in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Scores of loyalists made their way to the stadium to show their support.
The party's secretary-general Paul Mashatile and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams attended the event.
Ndabeni-Abrahams issued an apology after video footage showed her preventing journalists from covering protests outside the conference. The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has since requested a meeting with her.
Here are some of the highlights from the event.
KwaBhaka residents queue to get to the stadium
EASTERN CAPE, bad weather didn't stop our people.
pic.twitter.com/nP9SZo9Dlk
En route to the venue
At the launch of the Provincial Manifesto at Badibanise Sports Ground, Mount Frere Alfred Nzo, Eastern Cape.
Paul Mashatile talks about service delivery and unemployment
EASTERN CAPE #PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH

More of our young people are without jobs - this must be addressed. - Comrade @PaulMashatile
More of our young people are without jobs - this must be addressed. - Comrade @PaulMashatile #PeoplesManifesto #GrowSouthAfrica
pic.twitter.com/wOsvmiDRNY
Honouring ANC icon Oliver Tambo
EASTERN CAPE #PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH

Oliver Tambo bambi' sandla sam !!
Oliver Tambo bambi’ sandla sam !! #PeoplesManifesto #GrowSouthAfrica
pic.twitter.com/0Zsna31pxo
"We are ready for Ramaphosa"
WE ARE READY !!

DJ Phemza on the decks
DJ Phemza on the decks #GrowSouthAfrica #PEOPLESMANIFESTO pic.twitter.com/8daCBKQwXD
On January 12, the party launched its national elections manifesto in Durban at the Moses Mabhida stadium.