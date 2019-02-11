KwaBhaca residents: 'We are ready for Cyril Ramaphosa'

The ANC launched its second provincial manifesto in their Alfred Nzo region at Badibanise stadium in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Scores of loyalists made their way to the stadium to show their support.

The party's secretary-general Paul Mashatile and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams attended the event.

Ndabeni-Abrahams issued an apology after video footage showed her preventing journalists from covering protests outside the conference. The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has since requested a meeting with her.

Here are some of the highlights from the event.

KwaBhaka residents queue to get to the stadium