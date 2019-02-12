ANC suddenly decides land issue is urgent, must be tackled before elections

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has made an about-turn by announcing on Tuesday that parliament will begin the process of amending the constitution in this current term.

Mthembu was addressing the joint sitting of parliament debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

"We are fast-tracking land reform by implementing our resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation. Parliament is already in the process of crafting a constitutional amendment to amend section 25 of the constitution to make it explicit that our constitution allows expropriation of land without compensation," he said, opening the debate.

"An hour ago, Honourable Thoko Didiza was elected chair of the ad-hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 of the constitution. We congratulate her and wish the committee well as they embark on this historic process," added Mthembu.

He also made reference to the revised expropriation bill which was published in December for public comment, saying it will be coming to parliament "very soon" and that he was confident the bill would be passed "without any hesitation".