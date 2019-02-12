Pandor calls on universities to urgently deal with students' concerns

Higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor has called on institutions of higher learning to make every effort available to find solutions to students' ongoing concerns, saying she will do everything she can to assist.

“Students in our colleges and universities have a deep appreciation of the empowerment education can lead to, hence it is this that has led to their vigorous struggle for access to quality education and training," she said.

“I cannot argue against the justified correctness of issues they have raised, but it is imperative that we do not allow any person to hijack legitimate protest for political mischief.”

Pandor was speaking at the Sona debate in parliament on Tuesday, where she also expressed condolences to the family of Mlungisi Madonsela, the Durban University of Technology (DUT) student who was fatally shot during a protest last week.