Ramaphosa urged to take action against 'corrupt' ministers

Defending the ANC, deputy justice minister John Jeffery turned the tables on the DA, saying it was a party led by a "strawman" in Mmusi Maimane, who was incapable of reigning in Western Cape premier Helen Zille.

He accused the DA under Maimane of making proposals that showed a poor understanding of the constitution. "I think former DA federal chairperson Wilmot James said it best when he said, and I quote, 'I don't think Mr Maimane understands the constitution at all,'" said Jeffery.

Referring to Maimane's recent submission to the Zondo commission of a list of people it wants to appear before the inquiry, Jeffery continued: "The DA and the honourable Maimane have also been extremely vocal about prescribing to the Zondo commission about who should be called and how the deputy chief justice should be running the commission.

"I trust that you can therefore expect the honourable Maimane to ensure that Helen Zille appears before the commission, given that the DA accepted donations worth R300,000 from the Gupta family," he said.

Jeffery said at least the ANC was taking action. "The difference between the ANC and DA is this: we're doing something about corruption, while they're just making promises. While the hollow man must talk, the other man is in the arena," he charged.

"While others may follow the hollow man and may fall for the masquerading of the scarecrow, we trust that the majority of people of our country will continue to have faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man in the arena, and the ANC, the party that put him there."