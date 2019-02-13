Politics

ANC to go back to court to stop Supra Mahumapelo's return as North West chair

13 February 2019 - 17:03 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Supra Mahumapelo is determined to return to work as the ANC's North West chairperson.
Image: Tiso Blackstar Group

The ANC's head office will again move to block former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo from returning to his position as the party’s provincial chairperson, despite two court judgments in his favour.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Mahumapelo should resume his responsibilities as NW chairman immediately.

Mahumapelo and his supporters had approached the court on urgently on Tuesday, asking it to enforce last week's ruling that overturned a decision by the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) last year to disband the NW provincial executive committee (PEC) he led.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ruled that Mahumapelo and his executive should resume their duties on Friday last week - but the ANC appealed the decision, forcing Mahumapelo to go back to court.

Kathree-Setiloane again ruled in Mahumapelo and his supporters' favour on Wednesday.

But the ANC's acting national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said they would be mounting yet another appeal following Wednesday's judgment. "We have already filed papers to appeal last week’s judgment," he said.

"We are also appealing on the basis that the disbanded PEC's term of office ends today, in terms of the ANC constitution."

Kodwa said it didn’t make sense for the disbanded PEC to be reinstated just a few hours before its term of office expires.

He said their appeals against Kathree-Setiloane’s findings were meant to defend the ANC's constitution, which "states that the NEC is the highest decision-making body  between conferences".

"Rule 12.2b says the NEC shall issue directives to provinces, so we think that without doubt we must appeal the rulings."

Kodwa said the party would meet the province's two rival factions on Thursday to find a political solution, adding that they had asked the two sides to come up with a workable solution that was in the best interests of the ANC.

Gerald Modise, spokesperson for the disbanded PEC, could not immediately be reached for comment.

