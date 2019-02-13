Another ANC member gunned down in KZN troublespot

Another senior ANC member has been gunned down in the party’s volatile Moses Mabhida region.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday confirmed that Mhlengi Khumalo was shot dead at his home in KwaPata, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday night.

"We received information that comrade Mhlengi was killed last night about 10pm as he was watching television. He is believed to have been alone at the time, but as the case is still under investigation, we cannot divulge more information," said provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.