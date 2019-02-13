Politics

Another ANC member gunned down in KZN troublespot

13 February 2019 - 17:54 By MATTHEW SAVIDES
ANC member Mhlengi Khumalo was shot dead at his home in KwaPata on Tuesday night.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Another senior ANC member has been gunned down in the party’s volatile Moses Mabhida region.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday confirmed that Mhlengi Khumalo was shot dead at his home in KwaPata, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday night.

"We received information that comrade Mhlengi was killed last night about 10pm as he was watching television. He is believed to have been alone at the time, but as the case is still under investigation, we cannot divulge more information," said provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

The party said Khumalo was an active member of both the ANC and the ANC Youth League.

"The void arising from his death will be greatly felt. As the ANC in KZN, we wish to pass our deepest condolences to the Khumalo family, as well as to comrades and the KwaPata community at large," said Simelane-Zulu.

Khumalo's murder comes less than a year after ANC councillor Musawenkosi "Maqatha" Mchunu was killed in May 2018 in KwaPata's Ward 10, the ward in which Khumalo lived.

Ward 10 councillor Nkosinathi Gambu is among six men accused of Mchunu’s murder who appeared in court in October last year. The matter is ongoing.

