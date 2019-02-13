EFF wants new commission to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims

"The EFF takes seriously the allegations made by the leader of Cope, Mosiuoa Lekota, that President Ramaphosa collaborated with [the] apartheid Special Branch and sold out his comrades in order to avoid imprisonment around 1972-1974," said the EFF in a statement.

The party wants Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to preside over the inquiry. EFF leader Julius Malema wrote to Ramaphosa asking him to "allow the chief justice to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate these allegations in order to clear the matter once and for all".

"For a president who believes in openness, accountability and transparency, we expect that Ramaphosa will not refuse such an inquiry to take place," wrote Malema,

"Our country cannot be led by a person who collaborated with the Special Branch to condemn freedom fighters [to] imprisonment and possible loss of life."