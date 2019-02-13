Politics

SACP blames independent power producers for 'destroying' Eskom

13 February 2019 - 18:38 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
The SACP claimed that corruption was behind the Eskom crisis.
The SACP claimed that corruption was behind the Eskom crisis.
Image: Times Media

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has laid the blame for the ongoing crisis at Eskom on what they term the "corruption of corporate capture of the state".

The party has called for action to be taken against those who looted the power utility and for dodgy payments to be recovered.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SACP said the introduction of independent power producers (IPPs) to Eskom has had a negative effect on the state-owned company. It argues that the IPPs are destructive to the power utility, which is already in debt to the tune of over R400bn.

Eskom 'technically insolvent', won't survive beyond April

Eskom is technically insolvent and at the current trajectory it will not survive beyond April 2019.
Politics
11 hours ago

"This model does not build Eskom but has contributed to its financial crisis. In other words, the model was designed to milk Eskom and use the money lost by Eskom as a subsidy for the profit of the private companies, the so-called IPPs, for wealth accumulation by their individual owners," said the SACP.

"The privatisation of renewable energy generation through the destructive IPP model is a typical example of building the private sector and promoting private companies by means of measures that destroy publicly owned productive assets.

"Eskom did not receive any ownership, in full or in part, of any the IPPs which it has been financing. This must be addressed retrospectively. As the SACP we want Eskom to become a premier producer of clean and renewable energy, instead of being destroyed among others by the parasitic IPP model."

The SACP called for localised production within the state-owned utility, including of renewable energy. This, the party said, would create enough jobs to keep the current Eskom workforce employed and to create new jobs.

"While working on ensuring that the transition to clean and renewable energy becomes just and successful, we must simultaneously resolve the problems of coal supply to Eskom," the party added.

"It is unacceptable that the coal that we need to support Eskom is mined in our country for export markets for private wealth accumulation. The SACP is therefore calling for legislative measures to ensure that the coal of South Africa first and foremost looks after our national energy security and other development imperatives."

READ MORE:

Working class must stand up against state capture: Nzimande

South Africa’s working class has the responsibility to stand up against things that threaten to cripple the country‚ including issues like state ...
News
9 months ago

Parliament wants both nuclear and coal in future energy mix

Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy finalises proposals on resource plan
Business
2 months ago

‘It’s something that is going to cause a major blackout in this country’

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has threatened a national blackout if the government does not reverse the signing of the power purchase ...
News
7 months ago

International experts hired to help fix Eskom, Gordhan tells parliament

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament on Tuesday that Eskom will appoint a panel of experts to investigate problems at its power ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. DA urges Ramaphosa to come clean on Bosasa payment 'once and for all' Politics
  2. EFF wants new commission to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims Politics
  3. SACP blames independent power producers for 'destroying' Eskom Politics
  4. Motsoaledi defends Ramaphosa over Lekota's 'sellout' allegations Politics
  5. Parliament set to hold ‘urgent debate’ on SA’s energy crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X