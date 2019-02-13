SACP blames independent power producers for 'destroying' Eskom

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has laid the blame for the ongoing crisis at Eskom on what they term the "corruption of corporate capture of the state".

The party has called for action to be taken against those who looted the power utility and for dodgy payments to be recovered.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SACP said the introduction of independent power producers (IPPs) to Eskom has had a negative effect on the state-owned company. It argues that the IPPs are destructive to the power utility, which is already in debt to the tune of over R400bn.