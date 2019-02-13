State capture: Deputy minister Makwetla asks to testify on Bosasa upgrades at his home

Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla has submitted a request to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Makwetla said in a statement that evidence before the commission that he unduly received security upgrades to his home from controversial prison facilities company Bosasa was not new.

"I wish to indicate that the evidence submitted before the commission that an electric fence and an alarm system were installed at my home by Bosasa is not new. I have previously responded to it," he said.