Politics

WATCH | The People's Bae calls parliament's aircon 'racist'

13 February 2019 - 08:26 By Jessica Levitt

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had social media in stitches on Tuesday after a video surfaced of him calling the air conditioning system in Parliament racist.

Ndlozi, also called the People's Bae, raised a point of order in Parliament during the Sona debate.

He said he had been asking someone to turn the aircon off because it was cold.

On social media, Mzansi reacted with just the right memes.

Most read

  1. DA urges Ramaphosa to come clean on Bosasa payment 'once and for all' Politics
  2. EFF wants new commission to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims Politics
  3. SACP blames independent power producers for 'destroying' Eskom Politics
  4. Motsoaledi defends Ramaphosa over Lekota's 'sellout' allegations Politics
  5. Parliament set to hold ‘urgent debate’ on SA’s energy crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X