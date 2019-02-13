WATCH | The People's Bae calls parliament's aircon 'racist'
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had social media in stitches on Tuesday after a video surfaced of him calling the air conditioning system in Parliament racist.
Ndlozi, also called the People's Bae, raised a point of order in Parliament during the Sona debate.
He said he had been asking someone to turn the aircon off because it was cold.
On social media, Mzansi reacted with just the right memes.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: Aircon is racist #SONADebate— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 12, 2019
Speaker: I agree pic.twitter.com/tbaV62CAsG
"This aircorn is racist". Dr. Ndlozi #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/K9cIDkTZqc— Mbongeni (@MGegana7) February 12, 2019
Hnrbl Ndlozi just called the aircon racist🤣🤣🤣🤣#SONADebate— Goitsemang Menong (@DatDude_Gwetse) February 12, 2019
I completely understand Ndlozi #SONADebate https://t.co/BWJXwBjwVT— Vukile (@Vuksido) February 12, 2019
Did Dr Ndlozi just say the air-con is racist? 😂😂😂#SONADebate pic.twitter.com/FzrS8ZggFa— MrRadio himself (@TheeKevinChant) February 12, 2019