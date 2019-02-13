We 'sorted him out', says EFF MP caught up in parliament slapping fracas
EFF MP Marshall Dlamini said that he was dealing with a “racist clown” when he threw a slap just outside of Parliament following the state of the nation address last week.
The slap, which hit warrant officer Johan Carstens, was caught on camera and the video footage quickly went viral on social media.
Dlamini was speaking at the Durban University of Technology on Tuesday during the memorial of slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.
The student was shot last week during clashes between students and private security at the university’s Steve Biko campus. He later died in hospital. It is alleged that he was shot by a security guard.
Speaking of the parliamentary incident, Dlamini said: "Some racist clown got overzealous in parliament and we sorted him out. We will never apologise to or succumb to racists."
He continued: "Let me tell you now, there is no one who is going to dictate to us how we should conduct our revolution, because those that we trusted betrayed us. Those that we trusted lied to us. Those that we trusted sold us out. So we are not going to be told by anyone."
Mlungisi Madonsela’s death came as students had been protesting over funding and housing issues, among other things. The EFF Student Command member has been hailed by students and EFF members as someone who fought tirelessly for free education.
Dlamini claimed that Madonsela's death could have been avoided had the ANC-led government listened to the EFF.
"We said to them in 2016, in November, when the Fees Must Fall [movement] was in up-rise - we said to them in parliament, 'You’ve got the money'. There is money in this country [but] because you are lazy thinkers we will think for you. We went to parliament and said the budgetary office in parliament is saying to fund free higher education you need R83bn.
“They can't think they come back to us and say 'Where is this money going come from?'. Mlungisi would be alive if they had listened,” he added.
EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza shared Dlamini’s sentiments.
“We are here because the ANC and its government lied and told us there is free education. If there was indeed free education, Mlu would be alive and at school," he said.
Following Marshall's slap, the DA said that it would lodge a complaint with parliament’s ethics committee. Criminal charges have also since been opened.