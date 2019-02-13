We 'sorted him out', says EFF MP caught up in parliament slapping fracas

Dlamini was speaking at the Durban University of Technology on Tuesday during the memorial of slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.

The student was shot last week during clashes between students and private security at the university’s Steve Biko campus. He later died in hospital. It is alleged that he was shot by a security guard.

Speaking of the parliamentary incident, Dlamini said: "Some racist clown got overzealous in parliament and we sorted him out. We will never apologise to or succumb to racists."

He continued: "Let me tell you now, there is no one who is going to dictate to us how we should conduct our revolution, because those that we trusted betrayed us. Those that we trusted lied to us. Those that we trusted sold us out. So we are not going to be told by anyone."