ANC defends Ramaphosa over Lekota's shocking 'sellout' accusations

The ANC has dismissed shocking claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

The allegations against Ramaphosa, made by COPE leader and former ANC national chair Mosiuoa Lekota in parliament on Wednesday, were on Thursday described by the ANC as "baseless".

"We reject these insinuations with the contempt they deserve. The ANC has full confidence in President Ramaphosa, and we do not take kindly to desperate attempts to call into question his integrity. Allegations of this nature are often made when the accuser fears exposure for his own misdeeds or runs out of political ideas," acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

Lekota claimed that Ramaphosa "condemned" him and other student activists to the apartheid special branch in 1974, when Ramaphosa told the apartheid regime in a letter that they had "put communist ideas in his head".