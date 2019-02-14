Is Ramaphosa a sellout? Mzansi divided over shock claims

The hashtag #RamaphosaSellout has dominated the Twitter trends list since Cope leader Mosioua Lekota made shock allegations in parliament on Wednesday.

Lekota made the claims during the second day of the State of the Nation (Sona) debate, insisting President Cyril Ramaphosa had collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

Lekota received a standing ovation from the EFF, FF Plus and DA MPs after accusing Ramaphosa of being a sell-out.