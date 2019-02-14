State capture: 30 people implicated by Robert McBride include some holding 'high office'

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride's testimony before the state capture inquiry has been postponed to allow for those implicated by him a chance to respond.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius told the commission on Thursday that the postponement is to afford those implicated in McBride's testimony time to respond to allegations against them.

McBride's testimony was finalised only late on Wednesday this week, and the commission's rules require implicated parties to be notified in advance so they have time to submit a responding affidavit or an application to cross-examine the witness.

It is believed McBride will blow the lid off various attempts to undermine and interfere with the functions of Ipid.

Pretorius said McBride's testimony implicates at least 30 individuals, some of whom hold "high office" in government.

It is unclear when McBride will testify.

The commission will continue on Monday next week with testimonies by senior officials from the National Treasury and Eskom.