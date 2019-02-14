Politics

Top court grapples with cabinet appointments: can they be reviewed?

14 February 2019 - 16:50 By Ernest Mabuza
The Constitutional Court on Thursday heard a matter which questioned the judicial review of cabinet appointments and dismissals by the president.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday heard a matter which questioned the judicial review of cabinet appointments and dismissals by the president.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Constitutional Court on Thursday grappled with the question of whether cabinet appointments or removals by the president are subject to judicial review.

In a cabinet reshuffle in March 2017, which led to the country's credit rating being downgraded, former president Jacob Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance and replaced him with Malusi Gigaba.

After the reshuffle, the DA launched an application challenging the constitutionality of the review.

The DA required Zuma to furnish it with a record of his decision about the reshuffle, as required by Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of the Court.

When no record of decision was forthcoming, the DA approached the high court in Pretoria to compel Zuma to do so - before proceeding with a review application. The high court in May 2017 ordered Zuma to disclose the record.

Axing of Gordhan was based on more than a ‘dubious’ intelligence report‚ Mbete suggests

The axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was based on more than what some ANC top officials have labelled as a dubious intelligence report‚ ...
Politics
1 year ago

Zuma then applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal but before this could be heard, he resigned as president. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal, in a judgment in May 2018, dismissed the president's appeal with costs. It said while the merits of the president's arguments were argued in full, the judgment did not express a view on the merits because the decision sought was moot and had no practical effect or result.

The presidency then appealed to the Constitutional Court.

In his arguments to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, counsel for the president Ishmael Semenya SC said the DA was entitled to reasons for the decision the president took - but not to the record.

Semenya said the reason was contained in Zuma's statement announcing the cabinet changes, where Zuma said he made the changes to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

Presidency denies opposing DA action to force cabinet reshuffle

The Presidency has disowned a notice filed in court on Tuesday to oppose an application by the DA calling for minister of women in the presidency ...
Politics
3 months ago

He said no record could be obtained from the president exercising his right under Section 91 (2) of the constitution. The section gives the president the power to appoint and dismiss ministers.

Semenya said the matter currently on appeal was not moot. He said there was an application challenging the appointment of minister of women in the presidency,  Bathabile Dlamini.

"We don't exclude that those proceedings will demand the dispatch of the record," Semenya said.

However, DA counsel Steven Budlender said the president's counsel had conceded that the president’s power to dismiss was subject to review.

"The mechanism by which these reasons have to be provided is by way of Rule 53."

Justice Johan Froneman asked Budlender if he accepted that in certain instances, a record might not exist. Budlender agreed.

The court reserved judgment.

MORE

'Slash bloated cabinet, drop deputies'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to do away with 10 ministerial positions in a reshaped executive to trim the fat.
News
4 days ago

It's the DA vs Ramaphosa as battle over cabinet reshuffles hits ConCourt

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance will go head to head in the Constitutional Court on Thursday over whether the president must ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Treasury highs and lows since the disaster that was Des

Since the end of Des van Rooyen's disastrous stint at the Treasury, South Africa has seen four more finance ministers.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota Politics
  3. No single solution - Ramaphosa sticks to his guns on 'difficult to lead' Eskom Politics
  4. Top court grapples with cabinet appointments: can they be reviewed? Politics
  5. Unreserved apology from Solly Mapaila to the PAC, Sobukwe family Politics

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X