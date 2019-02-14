Top court grapples with cabinet appointments: can they be reviewed?

The Constitutional Court on Thursday grappled with the question of whether cabinet appointments or removals by the president are subject to judicial review.

In a cabinet reshuffle in March 2017, which led to the country's credit rating being downgraded, former president Jacob Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance and replaced him with Malusi Gigaba.

After the reshuffle, the DA launched an application challenging the constitutionality of the review.

The DA required Zuma to furnish it with a record of his decision about the reshuffle, as required by Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of the Court.

When no record of decision was forthcoming, the DA approached the high court in Pretoria to compel Zuma to do so - before proceeding with a review application. The high court in May 2017 ordered Zuma to disclose the record.